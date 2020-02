Krispy Kreme trae consigo donas de Rick y Morty

View this post on Instagram

Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! Our Krispy Kreme x Rick & Morty doughnut and shake range has arrived! 🥳 Allow us to welcome Pickle Rick, Simple Rick's Wafer Cookie and Strawberry Smiggles to the in-store doughnut lineup! Riding along with them is Fleeb Juice, our newest shake! These must-tries are now available at a Krispy Kreme store near you! 🤤 Not available at 7-Eleven, BP or in South Australia.